Catholic World News

Vatican publishes book of homage to former press-office director

May 08, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has released a new book containing testimonies of clerics and writers who worked with the late Joaquin Navarro-Valls, who was spokesman for Popes John Paul II and Benedict XVI.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!