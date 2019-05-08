Catholic World News

Emigration shows failure of nation’s leadership, says African cardinal

May 08, 2019

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: The migration of Africans seeking a better life in Europe is “a sign of failure of leadership” in the African countries, said Cardinal John Onaiyekan of Abuja, Nigeria. The cardinal said that he was horrified to see Nigerian women working as prostitutes on the streets of Rome. “To tell you bluntly, I’m ashamed,” he said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!