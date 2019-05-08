Catholic World News

At least two dozen Catholic churches slated for demolition in Chinese diocese

May 08, 2019

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: According to the report, all of the churches “belong to the official community” (and thus are not part of the underground Church).

