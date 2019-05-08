Catholic World News

Mexican prelates lament humanitarian crisis on Guatemalan border

May 08, 2019

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Tapachula, which is mentioned in the report, is Mexico’s largest city on its southern border with Guatemala.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!