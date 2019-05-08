Catholic World News

Commission has reached no consensus on female deacons, Pope says in press conference

May 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: As he returned to Rome from his apostolic journey to Bulgaria and North Macedonia, Pope Francis held an in-flight press conference in which he paid tribute to the two nations’ struggles for independence and praised the late Jean Vanier. He also discussed the work of the commissions that have studied the life of Blessed Aloysius Stepinac and the question of female deacons.

