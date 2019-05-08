Catholic World News

Venezuela cardinal calls pro-Maduro violence amid protests ‘immoral’

May 08, 2019

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed the Venezuelan crisis in meeting in Helsinki. Russia supports Nicolás Maduro; the US, Juan Guaidó.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

