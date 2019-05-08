Catholic World News

Like Mother Teresa, ‘take life seriously and make something beautiful of it,’ Pope tells North Macedonia’s youth

May 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: While in North Macedonia’s capital of Skopje, Pope Francis addressed an ecumenical and interreligious gathering of young people. The nation has few Catholics: it is 65% Orthodox and 33% Muslim.

