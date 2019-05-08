Catholic World News

At Mass in North Macedonia, Pope preaches on ‘hunger for bread, hunger for fraternity, hunger for God’

May 08, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: “We gorged ourselves on networking, and lost the taste of fraternity,” Pope Francis preached at an outdoor Mass celebrated in Skopje, North Macedonia’s capital (video). “Prisoners of a virtual reality, we lost the taste and flavor of the truly real. Let us not be afraid to say it clearly: Lord, we are hungry.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!