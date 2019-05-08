Catholic World News

Pope Francis visits Mother Teresa’s birthplace, seeks her intercession

May 08, 2019

» Continue to this story on Zenit

CWN Editor's Note: On May 7, Pope Francis arrived in North Macedonia (video), a nation of 2.1 million (map). Following a welcome ceremony (video), he met with civil leaders (video, coverage, remarks) and visited the birthplace of St. Teresa of Calcutta (video).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!