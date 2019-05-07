Catholic World News

Another Chinese church demolished; 23 others reportedly on list

May 07, 2019

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Chinese government officials have begun the demolition of another Catholic church in the Hebei province. According to AsiaNews source, 23 churches in the province are slated for destruction.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!