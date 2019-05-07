Catholic World News

Trump administration: conscience rules not cause of measles outbreak

May 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Trump administration officials have rejected the claim that stronger “conscience clause” rules protecting religious exemptions are responsible for an outbreak of measles. The officials argue that states retain the authority to regulate vaccinations.

