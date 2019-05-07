Catholic World News

Appeals court: Peoria diocese to receive remains of Archbishop Sheen

May 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A New York state appeals court has dismissed an appeal by the Archdiocese of New York, confirming a lower court’s ruling that the remains of Archbishop Fulton Sheen should be transferred to the Diocese of Peoria. The ruling could end a three-year legal battle and allow for the progress on the cause for Archbishop Sheen’s beatification. That cause was suspended in 2014 because of the conflict between the two dioceses.

