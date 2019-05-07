Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal protests Bannon’s project

May 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Renato Martino has threatened to resign from the board of the Dignitatis Humanae Institute, protesting the involvement of Steve Bannon, a prominent Trump campaign operative. Cardinal Martino—the former president of the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace—said that the political activity of the Institute is at odds with the Institute’s original purposes.

