Jean Vanier, founder of L’Arche, dead at 90

May 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Jean Vanier, the founder of the L’Arche communities, died in Paris last night, at the age of 90, after a struggle with cancer. Vanier began the first L’Arche community in 1964, drawing thousands of people to a way of life that welcomed and incorporated people with disabilities; the movement now includes about 150 such communities around the world. Vanier said of the disabled that “they have a message to give, but few know it; they, in fact, were chosen to be the great witnesses of God.”

