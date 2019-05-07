Catholic World News

Call to Action reorganizes amid an uncertain future

May 07, 2019

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter

CWN Editor's Note: The organization, known for its dissent from Catholic teaching, faces the “twin challenges of an aging membership and dwindling financial resources,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!