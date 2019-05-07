Catholic World News

Jordan’s King Abdullah II makes donation to Church of the Holy Sepulchre restoration

May 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Jordan, officially a Muslim nation, is 97% Muslim and 2% Christian. Patriarch Theophilos III, who is mentioned in the article, is the Greek Orthodox patriarch of Jerusalem.

