Sri Lanka’s cardinal appeals for calm after Christians and Muslims clash
May 07, 2019
» Continue to this story on AsiaNews
CWN Editor's Note: The incidents took place two weeks after the Sri Lanka Easter bombings.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
