As trip to Bulgaria concludes, Pope Francis, other religious leaders pray for peace

May 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: At the end of the second day of his apostolic journey to Bulgaria and North Macedonia, Pope Francis returned to Sofia (Bulgaria’s capital), where he prayed for peace in the presence of leaders of various religious confessions (video). The following morning, he departed from Bulgaria (video of farewell ceremony).

