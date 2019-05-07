Catholic World News

Live with love and faith, Pope tells Bulgaria’s Catholic community

May 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In the town of Rakovski, Pope Francis delivered an address to Bulgaria’s Catholic community (video). The nation of 7.1 million people is 59% Eastern Orthodox, 3% Muslim, and nearly 1% Catholic.

