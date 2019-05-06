Catholic World News

Cardinal Müller criticizes draft plan for reorganizing Roman Curia

May 06, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Gerhard Müller has sharply criticized a draft of the proposed apostolic constitution that would restructure the offices of the Vatican. In an interview with the German newspaper Passauer Neue Presse, the former prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith said that the document as it stands is “a conglomeration of subjective individual ideas, pious wishes, and moral pleas...” He argued that the central problem with the draft is that it makes the Secretariat of State the most powerful office, dealing with secular affairs. The Roman Curia serves the Pope, whose duty is to unite the world’s bishops, he said. “To now give today priority to the secular tasks over the spiritual mission is a mistake that urgently needs to be avoided.”

