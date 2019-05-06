Catholic World News

Nicaragua’s Ortega asks dialogue partners to work against international sanctions

May 06, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has asked members of the Civic Alliance for Justice and Democracy to join him in working for an end to international sanctions against Nicaragua. Ortega has suggested that cooperation in this effort would be a condition for continued dialogue between the Civic Alliance and his regime. Members of the group are pressing for the government to release political prisoners—a promise that the government has not yet fulfilled.

