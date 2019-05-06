Catholic World News

California attorney general’s abuse probe will cover all Catholic dioceses

May 06, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: An investigation by California attorney general Xavier Becerra into sex-abuse complaints against Catholic clerics will cover all of the dioceses in the state.

