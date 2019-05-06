Catholic World News

Consider what we owe future generations, Pope tells participants in conference on the sea

May 06, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis sent a message to the prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development on the occasion of “The Common Good on our Common Sea,” a conference taking place in Copenhagen.

