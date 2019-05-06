Catholic World News

Vatican Secretary of State calls on Catholic universities to have greater missionary focus

May 06, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin made his remarks in a message for the Church in Italy’s 95th National Day for the Catholic University.

