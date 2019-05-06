Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader welcomes upcoming discussions with Pope, Curia

May 06, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican press office has announced that the Pope has invited the leadership of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church to Rome for two days of meetings in July.

