Pope says he wants to visit native Argentina

May 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis told a group of bishops from Argentina, who were in Rome for their ad limina visits, that he hopes to visit the country soon. The Pope has not yet returned to his native land since his election, although he has made trips to several neighboring countries in South America. He told the Argentine prelates that scheduling conflicts have made it difficult to arrange a trip.

