Catholic World News

Trump administration bolsters ‘conscience rights’ in health care

May 03, 2019

» Continue to this story on NPR

CWN Editor's Note: The Trump administration has released new rules protecting the conscience rights of health-care professionals and institutions. Roger Severino, the director of the Office of Civil Rights, explained: “This rule ensures that healthcare entities and professionals won’t be bullied out of the health-care field because they decline to participate in actions that violate their consciences, including the taking of human life.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!