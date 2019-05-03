Catholic World News

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan to teach at University of Notre Dame

May 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In 2019-20, Ryan “will be guest lecturing on the fundamentals of American government, the current state of political polarization, and Catholicism and economics,” according to the report.

