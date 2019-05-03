Catholic World News

Study finds 23 million females are missing because of sex-selective abortion

May 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science and conducted by Fengqing Chao of the National University of Singapore and three other scholars, identified “12 countries with strong statistical evidence of SRB [sex ratio at birth] imbalance: Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, China, Georgia, Hong Kong, India, Republic of Korea, Montenegro, Taiwan, Tunisia, and Vietnam.”

