Catholic World News

Papal prayers, best wishes for Japan’s new emperor

May 03, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Emperor Naruhito, 59, succeeded his father, Emperor Akihito, who abdicated because of old age and declining health.

