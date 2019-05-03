Catholic World News

Pope releases video for monthly prayer intention

May 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s May prayer intention is “that the Church in Africa, through the commitment of its members, may be the seed of unity among her peoples and a sign of hope for this continent.” In the video, the Pope commented, “The ethnic, linguistic, and tribal divisions in Africa can be overcome by promoting unity in diversity. I want to thank the religious sisters, priests, laity, and missionaries for their work to create dialogue and reconciliation among the various sectors of African society.”

