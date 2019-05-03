Catholic World News

Pope encourages workers’ rights activist in work for social justice

May 03, 2019

» Continue to this story on @aboubakar_soum (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: The Italian edition of L’Osservatore Romano reported on a May 1 encounter between Pope Francis and Aboubakar Soumahoro, a West African immigrant who is now an Italian citizen and trade union activist. “Go forward for social justice; do not stop,” the Pope told Soumahoro, the author of a new book, Umanità in rivolta La nostra lotta per il lavoro e il diritto alla felicità [Humanity in Revolt: Our Struggle for Work and the Right to Happiness].

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!