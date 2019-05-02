Catholic World News

Bolivian cardinal endorses re-election campaign of socialist President Morales

May 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Toribio Ticona has stirred controversy in Bolivia by saying that “we must always go with President Evo Morales; not only do we have to speak, but we must work” for his re-election. The country’s episcopal conference issued a statement noting that Cardinal Ticona, who is retired, was expressing a “personal” opinion and does not speak for the Church.

