Washington Catholic hospitals settle suit charging them with failure to provide charity care

May 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Attorney General Bob Ferguson of Washington announced, “St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma and seven other CHI Franciscan hospitals will forgive as much as $20 million in debt, pay $2.22 million in refunds, pay the Attorney General’s Office $2.46 million, and rehabilitate the credit of thousands of patients who qualified for charity care between 2012 and 2017 but did not receive it.”

