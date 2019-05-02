Catholic World News
Indian Christians seek better security at churches
May 02, 2019
» Continue to this story on UCANews
CWN Editor's Note: Indian police arrested a man with ties to ISIS on suspicion of plotting a suicide attack.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
