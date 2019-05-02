Catholic World News

Sri Lanka cardinal announces May 5 reopening of churches

May 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Ten days after the Sri Lanka Easter bombings, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith of Colombo said, “We will begin with a few Masses, and we will see if we can increase them little by little.” He added that he is refusing to use an armored car: “I’m not frightened. I don’t need the escort to move. The Lord is my protector.”

