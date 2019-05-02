Catholic World News

El Paso bishop, in congressional testimony, calls for humane treatment of asylum seekers

May 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Our nation has had a long and proud history of providing humane treatment to and due process for asylum seekers,” stated Bishop Mark Seitz. “I urge us to reject policies and proposals that would abandon this tradition, and I ask our government to remember that those fleeing to our border are not the ‘other’ but fellow children of God.”

