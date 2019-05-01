Catholic World News

Sri Lanka: ordination Mass takes place despite threats

May 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Although Masses have been cancelled throughout Sri Lanka as a safety measure after the Easter Sunday bombings, an ordination Mass took place on schedule in the town of Thannamunai, northeast of the capital city, Colombo. About 200 priests participated in the Eucharistic ceremony, which took place under heavy military protection.

