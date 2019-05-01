Catholic World News

Islamic State sowing terror worldwide, warns Iraqi prelate

May 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Chaldean Catholic Patriarch Louis Sako warned that the Islamic State, under its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, is trying to “sow terror everywhere.” The Iraqi prelate spoke to AsiaNews after the Easter bombing in Sri Lanka, for which the Islamic State has claimed responsibility. The Patriarch said that the West is vulnerable to terror campaigns because it is “ever less attentive to spiritual and moral values.”

