US commission on religious freedom calls special attention to Chinese violations

May 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The US Commission on International Religious Freedom, an independent non-partisan body, has called for special attention to repression of religion in China. In its 20th annual report, the commission lists 16 “countries of particular concern”: Burma, Central African Republic, China, Eritrea, Iran, Nigeria, North Korea, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam

