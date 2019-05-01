Catholic World News
Moscow Patriarch issues Easter message
May 01, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: The Russian Orthodox Church, led by Patriarch Kirill since 2009, celebrated Easter on April 28.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
