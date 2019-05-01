Catholic World News

Archdiocese of New York names 120 priests accused of sex abuse

May 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Timothy Dolan wrote a letter to the archdiocese as the list was published. “No archdiocesan clergy ordained since the Charter’s adoption in June 2002 have been the subject of a credible allegation of sexual abuse of a minor,” according to the archdiocese. “Most were ordained in the 1950s and 1960s.”

