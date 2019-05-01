Catholic World News

US commission names 16 ‘egregious’ violators of religious freedom

May 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The 16 nations include Burma, China, Eritrea, Iran, North Korea, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan (also designated as such by the State Department), as well as Central African Republic, Nigeria, Russia, Syria, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam (not designated as such).

