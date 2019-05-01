Catholic World News

Cardinal Ranjith slams government over Easter Sunday bombings

May 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “It is the duty of political leaders not to indulge in blame games or waste time by reminding [people of] what took place in the past,” said Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith of Colombo. “It is their responsibility to put aside their political differences and find solutions to the issue of national security and take action to rid the country from this pitiful state.”

