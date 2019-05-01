Catholic World News

French bishops publish document: ‘What is man that You think of him?’

May 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In “What is man that You think of him? Elements of Catholic anthropology,” the French bishops note that the 20th century—the century of atheistic humanism—was also the century that witnessed the murder of the greatest number of innocent human beings. The bishops discuss man as a creature willed by God, with freedom and responsibility, called to respect life from the first moment of existence to natural death.

