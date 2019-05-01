Catholic World News

Pope’s May prayer intention: ‘The Church in Africa, a seed of unity’

May 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s May prayer intention, disseminated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer), is “that the Church in Africa, through the commitment of its members, may be the seed of unity among her peoples and a sign of hope for this continent.”

