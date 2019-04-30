Catholic World News

Ecumenical Patriarch delivers Easter greeting to newly independent Ukrainian Church

April 30, 2019

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople delivered his Easter greeting in the Ukrainian language for the first time on April 28. Although the Ecumenical Patriarch has approved autocephalous (independent) standing for the Orthodox Church in Ukraine, other Orthodox bodies have refused to accept that status, and Ukrainian Orthodox clerics were barred from Easter celebrations in Jerusalem.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!