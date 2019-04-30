Catholic World News

Financial charges against Indian cardinal based on forgery, police find

April 30, 2019

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: For the second time, police investigators in India have determined that key documents supporting charges of financial mismanagement by Cardinal George Alencherry, the Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, had been forged. The cardinal was relieved of his administrative responsibilities by the Vatican last year because of the charges, although he remains leader of the Syro-Malabar Church.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!