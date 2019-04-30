Catholic World News

Vatican women’s magazine to resume publication in May

April 30, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican newspaper L’Osservatore Romano has announced that its monthly magazine, Women Church World, will resume publication in May with an entirely new editorial staff. The magazine was launched in 2016; the editorial staff resigned in March, claiming that they were being “reduced to silence” by hostile editorial oversight.

