Catholic World News
Retired Patriarch: ‘Two are absent from Jerusalem, God and man’
April 30, 2019
» Continue to this story on Abouna
CWN Editor's Note: Patriarch Michel Sabbah, 86, was appointed Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem in 1987 and retired in 2008.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Apr. 30, 2019 5:35 PM ET USA
It is good to continue to be informed of conditions on the ground from a reliable source who lives there.